We all have something that we love to do. When God created us he gave each of us a desire within us. Let me ask a question; are you doing your heart’s desire? I haven’t been in a very long time, until now. What you are reading is my heart’s desire. I absolutely love writing and inspiring other’s. I use to write years ago, I wrote faith based articles, in my hometown, for the paper. My prayer had always been to become a writer. In September 2009, I had the greatest blessing that I could have received, I had a book published. I was the happiest woman alive… so to speak, because I had prayed for so long and work so hard on all of my writing and now it was finally published. I’ve always admired Beth Moore, Joyce Meyers and so many more; there are hundreds that I admire.
What I forgot to do was pray for courage; God did his part and allowed me to write, he also allowed me to get my book published. He did his part he knew how badly my heart longed to be a writer and allowed my heart’s desire to be fulfilled. I had no clue that I would have to do book signings and public speaking if I really wanted to make a career out of this.
I will never forget the day that my publisher called me and told me that he had sent letters out to several libraries saying that a local artist’s book has been released. I remember starting to cry … good tears of course. It wasn’t too long until my phone starting ringing, different people calling asking me to come speak at different events and to do book signings. I was scared to death; I just wanted to write, I didn’t want to be in a crowd. I honestly do not like being center of attention. I turned down several events because of fear, fear of getting up in front of a crowd and speaking.
I’m sharing this with you because you may have had a heart’s desire; God gave it to you and then you had no idea what to do when you received it. It’s most defiantly my fault that I didn’t push harder to see where my dream could have gone. I allowed fear to take over and I did sell my books and I did attend a few events to speak, but I look back upon the opportunity and regret not taking what God graciously gave me and running with all my might to have made a career with what I love. The desire is still burning inside of me to keep writing and I want you to know that what I write about is faith based and learning how to be a better person. I love inspiring others, so if you had a heart’s desire and just sat on it, it’s not too late.
We all live in a “time scheduled” day; we don’t have time for this because we need to do this. That’s what we do, that’s who we are, but that’s why most of us are still missing something within us, because we still have that burning inside of us that has never been fulfilled. I have come to realize that if I keep writing and not trying to be the next Beth or Joyce (which by the way, I love them both) I’m okay with that. I’m still writing and doing what I love. I love sharing about God and his grace and everything that could possible inspire someone. Every day of my life my trying to be a better person, I’m learning to embrace God’s grace; I’m also learning to listen to that voice within me to keep writing. I hope that you will too.
What does the Bible say about the desires of your heart?
(Psalm 37:4-6)
The psalmist says, “Delight yourself in the LORD and He will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the LORD; trust in Him and He will do this: He will make your righteousness shine like the dawn, the justice of your case like the noonday sun”