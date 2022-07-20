At a seminar some years ago, a newspaper editor declared that if he walked out of his office building and saw a purse-snatcher robbing an unaccompanied woman, he would take notes for a news story, but he wouldn't go to her and/or call the police.

Newsletters

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

robert.scott@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus