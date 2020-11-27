Most of us have heard the phrase “I will die on this hill.”
It is used in the context of a disagreement to signify that the person is unwilling to budge on their opinion, even if it results in their (metaphorical) death.
However, I take issue with this, especially today. We are all opinionated people, that comes along with the whole free-will package we received at birth. We can think for ourselves, and that leads to opinions one way or another.
That is not the problem though. What I take issue with is the inability of others to listen to one another without a “war.”
Why does everything today have to end in an argument? Why do we seek conflict with others who share differing views?
That was the basis of our democracy. We were set up to debate views with one another and in doing so, we could ultimately come to a conclusion that was really better than both options because it was informed by both.
However, throughout the years, that sentiment has gotten lost and it has become us versus them. Right vs. Left. There is no discourse anymore, only bickering.
The problem with this is the same as mentioned before, we get no where. We are at a standstill because we are not listening to the other person's point of view. We are merely trying to talk louder to show that our point is more important.
I believe we should strive for a return to polite conversation. We should be able to sit down and discuss our differing opinions and it not come to a screaming match. That is the way that it was intended all those hundreds of years ago because that was the way that it worked.
Do you think we would have successfully gained independence from England if the founding fathers saw fit to argue amongst themselves instead of drafting the formal Declaration of Independence? I highly doubt it.
I am not saying that I am exempt from this behavior either, not by a long shot. I, just like every other single human being on the planet, am subject to opinions of my own, and many times I find myself ignoring the other side of things. However, I make a conscious effort to view both sides and try to come to an unbiased judgment based on the facts at hand, as journalists are supposed to do. I feel that if I practice it in my work life, I should hold myself accountable to the same standards in my personal life.
That is what I think should happen. We should all be civil and treat one another with the respect due another human being, and have civil discussions. Then and only then can we move forward as a society and reach that next level.
I look at it like this. When the hills we choose to die upon are watered with our blood, who is left to pick the flowers that grow?