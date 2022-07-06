Nowadays, some sub-prime car purchasers are getting their loan only if a small box is installed under the dash, forcing them to make their payments on time.
A LED light on the plastic box flashes when the payment is due. For the credit-challenged customers, that may be twice a month. On the due date, the device not only blinks; it beeps.
When payment is made, the lender gives the motorist a six digit code to punch into the box, resetting it.
If the payment isn't made and the code isn't punched into the box, the vehicle won't start. The next step is a visit from the repo man.
There is a rival device, made by another company which lets lenders access accounts through the Internet and send a message to the device -- almost like a paging system.
Again, the vehicle is shut down if payment is not made.
Progress marches on. The latest device couples the keypad to a global positioning device. Miss a payment, and not only will the vehicle's starter shut off, but a message goes to the loan company giving the vehicle's location for repossession purposes.
The device helps more people get vehicles and keeps repo rates down, according to its supporters.
I imagine it would be fun to get a picture of the driver at the exact second his or her vehicle shuts down, then automatically forward the image to You Tube or some similar site, or America's Funniest Home Videos, I guess.
I'm surprised someone hasn't already thought of that idea, or considered filming several people and turning it into a reality program.
How times change! Years ago, in a previous life, I used to work for a finance company. One of my jobs would involve repossessing vehicles from customers to whom I'd made a loan when the loan went south -- i.e. when they fell far enough behind in their payments.
Finance company customers being what they are, sometimes I'd have to go after a vehicle, pick it up, bring it in. If the customer got horsy about giving me the keys, I'd just call the car-hauler. We'd tow it aboard, drive off as the customer called us everything except late for dinner.
Sometimes I really hated picking up the hard luck folks' vehicles, but every job has its unpleasant moments.
Of course, sometimes the trick was finding our customer, much less the vehicle. These folks would sometimes vanish off anyone's radar screen, with our security, when they fell behind in their payments.
They could really run silent and deep when they knew someone would be hunting them to pick up their vehicle.
Sometimes it became a cat and mouse game. When you found them, there was sometimes unpleasantness, and occasionally law enforcement officers would be called when the unhappiness reached critical mass and fists or steel-toed boots or knives or firearms were about to be blended into the mix.
I recall one customer, behind in his rent, who moved out of his apartment one Sunday morning when the landlady was in church. When she came home, he was gone, with her rent.
Long story short: I found him and got our vehicle back. I doubt the little old landlady got anything except aggravation.
I would have had a lot less repo business had I been able to equip our vehicles with those little boxes.
But also a lot fewer memories serving as fuel for these columns, I guess.