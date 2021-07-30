To a lot of people, the rap on small towns is: “There’s nothing to do.”
Well, we can sure put the lie to that assumption, especially in Houston.
For proof, look no further than the Events section of the Chickasaw Journal.
The truth of the matter is there’s plenty to do. Whether you enjoy music under the stars, or fraternizing with other veterans or helping them in other ways, or local history, or planning ways to help the community, or helping your fellow man or woman cope with the death of a child, or en joy messin’ with old tractors, there’s something out there for you to do, and lots of folks to do it with.
Consider:
--The Levitt Amp Concert Series is held at Legion Lake every Saturday night through Aug. 7.
--The Houston American Legion meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at No Way Jose.
--Catholic Charities, Inc. has supportive services for low income veteran families. Services include housing, utility, child care, employment and home repairs. They serve 65 counties in Mississippi with locations in Jackson, Natchez and Vardaman.
--The Chickasaw County Historical and Genealogical Society meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6: 30 p.m. at the Chickasaw County Heritage Museum.
--The Houston Exchange Club meets at noon Fridays at the Houston Country Club for a meal, program and to plan service projects for the community. Please contact Rayburn Parks 456-2011 or any Houston Exchange Club member about attending.
--National Council for Negro Women is organizing both community-based and youth-based sections for the counties of Chickasaw, Clay, Calhoun, Monroe and Pontotoc. Women, men and youth can join NCNW. For more information, call (662) 297-8567 or (662) 260-9491.
--The Compassionate Friends, a support group for families who have suffered the death of a child of any age, is open to parents, step-parents, grandparents and siblings. For details visit www.compassionatefriends.org.
--SouthernCare Hospice is seeking volunteers. They offer volunteer training and CPR certification.
--Calhoun County Antique Tractor Club meets the second Monday monthly at 7 p.m. at the Sweet Potato Festival Building in Vardaman.
The preceding suggestions are just the tip of the iceberg. For details on these and other events, see the Events section each week in the Chickasaw Journal.
When you feel like getting involved in something bigger than yourself, making the world a bit better for your efforts, or starting to rejoin the world after self-isolating due to Covid, well, the world is waiting…