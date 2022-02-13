VARDAMAN – The Houlka Wildcats fought their way through the divisional tournament last week to advance further into the post season.
Their first match up saw them face off against the Hamilton Lions.
Houlka owned this game, taking the victory by a final score of 68-37.
The top scorers for this game were Tarquavious Jackson, 12 points and 11 rebounds, Seth Winter, 12 points and Nehemiah Flemmings, 12 points.
The team hit a bump in their second game of the tournament, however, when they faced off against, and lost to, the eventual Division Champions the Coffeeville Pirates.
Houlka actually held the lead at one point, but they ultimately fell short 62-44.
Jackson once again led the Wildcats in scoring with 21 points and eight rebounds.
This put the Wildcats in a must-win situation heading into the final games on Friday.
They faced off against the Okolona Chieftains in the boys consolation game to see whose season would continue and whose would end.
While not as big of a deficit as their first win over Hamilton, the Wildcats secured a 72-60 victory over the Chieftains, keeping their postseason hopes alive.
“I'm extremely pleased with how we performed during our three games of the tournament,” said head coach Seth Burt. “We would've obviously like to have came out the one or two seed. We had Coffeville against the ropes for two and a half quarters and were up by five, then their big run to end the 3rd quarter was the difference. They are an extremely talented bunch. However, to beat Okolona in the consolation game and come out the number three seed was really big.”
Jackson, for the third consecutive game, led the scoring with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Flemmings had 16, Winter had 10 and Kobe Atkinson also had 10.
They now have to put those games behind them, however, and shift their focus to the upcoming games, starting with their Tuesday night game at Blue Mountain.
“We've talked about peaking at the right time and I really feel like we are playing our best basketball of the season these last couple of weeks. We know going on the road to Blue Mountain will be a challenge, but our guys are locked in and ready to roll.”