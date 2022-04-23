HOULKA – The Houlka Wildcats Baseball team has seen ups and downs this season, however, they managed to secure a playoff berth, so they looked to capitalize.
However, they would ultimately fall just short, dropping to the West Union Eagles in Saturday's must-win game by a final score of 17-1.
The Wildcats started the game with Drew Winstead on the mound.
However, he was taken out of the game in the third inning due to illness.
From here, they saw two more pitching changes, with Nehemiah Flemmings and Ryder Wilson both taking the mound as well.
The main issue they faced in this game was defensive errors.
There were several missed plays and dropped balls that cost them runs.
The Wildcats' sole run came in the bottom of the second inning.
Catcher Gavin Burt reached on a single, and Winstead walked.
Andre Turner was also issued a walk, which loaded the bases.
Shemarj Berry brought Burt home on an RBI single, however, the next two batters struck out swinging to end the inning and leave the three base runners stranded.
“We grew,” said head coach Jonathon Huffman. “We trusted each other, they trusted us, we trusted them, and we learned how to get better this year.”
While they lost six seniors, Huffman is confident that the younger guys will be able to step in and perform next year.
“We are returning about 11 guys that started games for us this year, so a lot of young, really good talent is still going to be here next year. We're just looking to capitalize on that and really push them hard in the next nine months before February of next year and just see how far we can get between seasons.”
However, he could not go without saying something about the seniors who have played for him for most of their high school career.
“I love these seniors. They busted it for me for three years now. They will be missed, but they will be doing some special things in life.”