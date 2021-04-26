HOULKA – The Houlka Wildcats took on Tremont on the diamond for their final game of the regular season.
While the Wildcats seemed the favorite to win, having defeated Tremont on the 8-4 road on Monday last week, however, they fell short on Thursday by a final score of 13-11.
The Wildcats were behind early, carrying a 10-9 deficit into the fifth inning.
However, a great outing on the mound for Nemo Flemings, who came in as a relief pitcher for Ryder Wilson in the fourth, kept the opposition scoreless and gave the Wildcats a chance.
They capitalized on that chance as well.
Wilson and Gavin Burt reached on singles in the bottom of the fifth, and they both came home on a hit from the team's senior, Payne Graves, giving the Wildcats an 11-10 lead.
Peyton Day reached on a single and AJ Foster was hit by a pitch, loading the bases, however, Fleming struck out, retiring the side and leaving them stranded on the base.
The next few innings saw both teams remain scoreless.
In the top of the seventh with two outs, a controversial call at the plate tied the game. Followed by a couple of wild pitches resulting in a 13-11 lead.
While the Wildcats tried to rally in the final inning, they were unable to.
The Wildcats will take on Pine Grove in the first round of the playoffs and hope to make a post-season run.