HOULKA • The Houlka Wildcats played a great, close game against the Coffeeville Pirates on Friday night. With a final score of 67-61 in favor of the Wildcats, the Pirates had a great first half. After halftime though Houlka was dominant putting a combined total of 36 points in periods three and four and keeping Coffeeville to only 24.
This game was kept interesting by the players. If Coffeeville missed a three, Houlka was right there to get the rebound and sprint down the court. More than a few times during these sprints, players would hit the floor and be sprawled out. This game was not a finesse game. Coaches knew to just put bodies in front of bodies and allow these athletes to play.
Number three, DaShun Berry of the Wildcats played a fantastic game. With 36 of the 67 points coming from this young man, it is easy to say he had a great night. Berry seems to be the leader of the team based on these numbers, it also appears this way on the court. When other players get unnecessary penalties, Berry is there, calming his teammate down.
Houlka moves to 14-9 this season. They will play Myrtle next Monday, Feb. 3. With only four more games to be played this season, it is safe to assume that Houlka will be in the playoffs if they continue to play as they are now. Coffeeville will play South Panola next.