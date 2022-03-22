HOULKA – The Houlka Wildcats Baseball Team took to their home field for a couple of games last week.
While they put up a fight, they would lose the first game to Jumpertown by a score of 9-5 and the second to Shannon by a final score of 13-0.
“It just wasn't our day,” said head coach Johnathan Huffman. “We played pretty flat across the board. Those off-day Non-division games seem to be the Kryptonite to us. We've got to do a better job getting up for games like that.”
The first game saw Houlka scoreless until the bottom of the second inning when Drew Winstead and Haydan Wright landed on base via a walk and hit by pitch respectively. Wright stole second and Cameron Yates advanced the two runners further with a groundout. Finally, Jerome Staton scored the two runners on a double, but he was left stranded when Ryder Wilson struck out to end the inning at 4-2.
They remained scoreless, though a few reached base, until the bottom of the fifth inning, when they began a rally of sorts.
It kicked off with a single by Wilson, Gavin Burt and Peyton Day.
Wilson scored on a defensive error and brought it to 9-3.
Burt was the next to cross the plate on a single by pitcher Hayes Paden, making it 9-4.
Carter Barkley and Haydan Wright both walked, loading the bases and scoring Day on the bases-loaded walk, bringing it to the final of 9-5.
Paden pitched most of the game before being moved to the outfield in the top of the fifth and then Alan Moya came in to relieve him.
Moya finished the final three innings, the fifth, sixth and seventh.
The performance on the mound was not a bad one, it was defensive errors that hurt the Wildcats.
“Our pitching gave us a chance in both games, but our defensive miscues were very costly.”
They also struggled at the plate, especially in the second game.
“On top of that, we didn't hit well all day.”
However, they are not giving up, and are instead looking forward and putting the losses behind them.
“We'll be fine, we just have to find our groove.”
The Wildcats are slated to take on Hamilton on the road on Thursday.
