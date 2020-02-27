RIPLEY • The Houlka Wildcats sadly were knocked out of the playoffs by the Pine Grove Panthers last Saturday. With a close score of 66-64, the Wildcats and Panthers both settled in for a defensive heavy game.
These two teams are outstanding with really good regular seasons in their rearview. Houlka with a record of 19-12 on the season which is a huge improvement over the 6-22 last year. The Wildcats have been a fantastic team to watch this year. With an outstanding offensive attack lead by number three DaShun Berry, Houlka was a team that could compete with anyone.
This offseason Coach Seth Burt should hopefully just build upon the foundation of this team. It should be no issue for Houlka to get back to the playoffs next season as long as the current lower classmen step up and become leaders.