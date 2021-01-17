HOULKA -- Playing against a team that just last year came up third overall in the division can sometimes psych a team out. That seems to be the case of what happened when Houlka took on Baldwyn last week, falling by a score of 80-39.
Last year’s Baldwyn was a dynamic team that could score almost anywhere on the court. This year though, Baldwyn only seems to have one good shooter and relies heavily on layups.
Houlka has been good this year at winning games against historically good teams. Playing loose and energetic has been the key all year to this team’s securing its current record of 9-5. However, when they met the Bearcats of Baldwyn on the court last week the looseness turned completely stiff.
The Wildcats offense has relied on Seth Winter a lot this season, and as such, teams have been looking to isolate him and take him out of teh equation. In a win against Tupelo Christian Preparatory, Winter alone scored 23 points. However, against the Bearcats, Winter was kept to just 10.
“We didn’t have a good start to this game. [Baldwyn] got a few baskets on us because we didn’t rebound well,” said head coach Seth Burt.
Baldwyn’s defense just completely dominated the court and kept Houlka in the low double digits each period.
The Bearcat’s offense, while not flashy, seemed almost automatic at layups. No matter what player got the ball, as long as they were near the net it was almost a guaranteed basket.
The Wildcats would end up losing this game 80-39 as mentioned. Baldwyn’s suffocating defense and the extremely precise offense is what lead them to such a high score.
For the Wildcats’ it seemed to be Baldwyns previous accolades that stifled the team’s usually high-powered offense.
Houlka will be looking to bounce back into the win column as they being a stretch of district games. Currently, their spot in the playoff is still up in the air with a record of 9-6
Houlka will take on the Coffeeville Pirates in an away game on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.