HOULKA – The Houlka Wildcats took on West Lowndes at their field in Houlka on Tuesday of last week.
While the Wildcats looked good early, they fell off mid-game to fall by a final of 13-2.
The Wildcats only two runs came from catcher Gavin Burt crossing the plate, once in the first inning, and once in the fifth and final inning.
Alan Moya took to the mound as the starting pitcher, and he had a decent outing. The defense missed several key plays that would have made the game closer though.
AJ Foster came in as relief pitcher for Moya in the fourth inning with one out.
He was eventually able to escape the inning after giving up five runs.
Teh third and final pitcher was Haydan Wright, who came into start the fifth inning, and only gave up one run.
“Alan Moya pitched well on the mound and gave us a chance, we just didn't quite make all of the plays we needed to behind him,” said head coach Johnathan Huffman. “But overall, I'm not disappointed in our performance.”
Working with a young team this year, there have been several instances where experience would have prevented the scoring or at least slowed it, however, with many of the players being underclassmen, Huffman said going into the season that it would be a learning experience.
One aspect that they need to work on is the base awareness. West Lowndes stole bases with ease, and this put them in favorable positions to score.
Huffman would tell his pitcher throughout the game to “Give him a look” to keep him at the base.
This is not to say that the Wildcats had a horrible outing.
There were other players with hits including Moya.
The Wildcats remain winless on the season with a record of 0-12, however, they are looking to next season to be a better one.