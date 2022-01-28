HOULKA – The Houlka Wildcats came together and played as a team in Thursday night's 66-50 home win over the East Webster Wolverines.
“I'm super proud of these guys for putting together a great game from start to finish,” said head coach Seth Burt. “We haven't played up to our expectations the last couple of weeks. Tonight was different, especially defensively.”
The two teams began the game very evenly matched, with neither getting more than a few point lead, but mostly staying tied.
East Webster opened the scoring, however, Houlka answered with a free throw by Elijah Kilpatrick that made it 2-1.
Kilpatrick then stole the ball and put it up for an immediate lead change to 3-1.
Tarquavious Jackson got in on the scoring, putting two on the board and bringing it to 5-4.
Nehemiah Flemmings sank two free throws, and a three by Seth Winter gave the Wildcats an 11-9 lead.
Jarell Hamilton also scored two points in the first quarter.
At the end of the first quarter, it was 17-16 in favor of the Wildcats.
The second quarter saw a layup by Kobe Atkinson and a three by Winter give the Wildcats their biggest lead of the game so far at 22-16.
The two teams went back and forth and Houlka led 29-22 at halftime.
Winter led the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points, followed by Flemmings, 14, Jackson, 13 and Hamilton, 10.
Burt said that this performance showed what these guys were capable of and he looked for great things to come in the post season.
“This team has a chance to go on a run and I think tonight was a huge step in that direction.”