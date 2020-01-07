HOULKA • The Houlka Wildcats won 90-60 over the Bruce Trojans Friday.
It was a hard-nosed physical game of basketball. Players were running up and down the court, stealing and stripping balls and playing exceptionally well. The team was definitely focused and ready to play that night.
Houlka never let Bruce get the better of them. They stayed on top with a great defense. Number 35 Brandon Pulliam had a dominating block from behind off of a sure lay-up by Bruce. DaShun Berry was a force in the paint as well as on defense. Physically, Berry was the player on the court that was involved with every play. To equate it to football terms, he was a spy on the defensive end of the ball. He stole a pass immediately as it left the hands of the other player.
While they did end up losing on Jan. 4 to an okay Nettleton team, they still showed up. Putting up 69 points is not a feat to be over-looked. Plus it was a 9:30 a.m. game for a group of young men who put on a great show just hours before tip off at the Houston Shootout.
Next week Houlka will face an 0-14 Walnut team at home on Jan. 7.