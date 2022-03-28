HOULKA – The Houlka Wildcats Baseball team took to their home field against Ashland last week for a Monday night doubleheader.
The Wildcats took the first game 15-0 in four innings and the second game 14-0 in one inning.
“We've cleaned it up a lot from the last couple of games, but we've still got a couple of things we need to work on,” said head coach Jonathon Huffman. “We ran into a team in a bad situation and really the outcome was because of that, but I am happy with the way we performed, we didn't kill ourselves, that was the biggest thing.”
The second game saw every player get at least one hit, and many came home.
They opened the bottom of the first inning with two walks issued to Ryder Wilson and Cameron Yates, and Peyton Day being hit by a pitch, loading the bases.
Nehemiah Flemmings was walked, bringing home Wilson.
Andre Turner was also walked, bringing home Yates.
The first hit came from the pitcher Hayes Paden, who brought home Day and Flemmings, making it 4-0.
Turner and Paden would eventually cross the plate as well.
Paxton Graves saw the base as well in his first at bat with a walk, as did Jerome Staton.
The first and only out came on a strike out looking by Shemarj Berry, however, he did make it to base later in the inning with an RBI triple.
The lineup started over and they repeated the same success until the game was called at 14-0.
While the opposing team was obviously not on their best game, Huffman hoped that these wins would still serve as a confidence boost for his guys.
“I know, obviously, the score doesn't tell the story of the situation that we were in tonight, playing the team we were, but it does build confidence no matter who you beat. Two wins takes us to a 4-8 record and it does build some confidence, a two win streak, I think it makes the guys feel good to win and makes them feel like they can win.”