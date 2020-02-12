HOULKA • The Houlka Wildcats took to the court against the Myrtle Hawks on Monday, Feb. 4. The close fought battle would ultimately belong to the Wildcats by a final score of 71-63.
The Wildcats seemed to be off to a slow start, and it appeared as if the Hawks would take a commanding lead right out of the gate, however, within the span of a few plays, the Cats were right back in it.
The teams were very evenly matched, trading blows for a while. A three point shot at the buzzer allowed the Hawks to take a 38-37 lead to half time.
The second half saw a more even playing field as both teams were motivated and ready to take home the “W.” It appeared that maybe the Wildcats had became tired, however, as the Hawks looked poised to take a sizable lead in the second half that would prove difficult for them to overcome.
In the blink of an eye, they were catching up though. They came back with an aggressive offense late in the 3rd quarter to gain a 55-52 lead by the end.
The 4th quarter belonged to Houlka. They put up 16 points to Myrtle’s 11. They also played outstanding defense, stealing the ball many times and not allowing the Hawks to get very many good plays.
There were a few key players for Houlka.
One of which is star guard, DaShun Berry, who seemed to rain three’s in the first half, and performed well on the free throw line as well, making 11 of his 15 attempts. Berry led the Wildcats in scoring with 35 points in the game. He was followed by Jarell Hamilton in a distant second place scoring 10 points.
Both Berry and Tarquavious Jackson performed well rebounding the ball, with Berry having 12 total rebounds and Jackson having 7.
The Wildcats advance to 16-9 overall and 3-1 in league play. They seem poised to take a playoff berth, and stand a decent chance at a title, if they can work together as well as they have during the regular season.