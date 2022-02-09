The Okolona School Board will have a big set of shoes to fill whenever it chooses a replacement for late board president William Earl Bailey Sr., 69, who died Thursday, Jan. 27.
The board will “probably” choose a replacement during its Thursday, Feb. 10 meeting, but no definite decision to do so had been made as of Thursday, Feb. 3, district officials said.
Bailey had served as a school board trustee since 2013, after the district emerged from state conservatorship. He helped hire former Superintendent Dexter Green, as well as current Superintendent Chad Spence, both well-respected and capable administrators.
Bailey was also deeply involved in the community in other ways: He was a former president of the Okolona Chamber of Commerce. He received the Community Service Award in 2016.
He was also a businessman in the community; He worked for 35-plus years in the funeral home business. In 2021 he and his family began their own business—Bailey Funeral Home.
Asked to describe Mr. Bailey to a total stranger: family and friends termed him a God-fearing individual who loved his family, and always exhibited a strong faith.
He always had a positive outlook, and the ever-present smile on his face signaled a great sense of humor, those close to him recall.
Friends and family agree: He was a visionary and a champion for public education. He believed district students and teachers could perform well and and achieve high levels of academic success.
He helped put district money where his heart was: He was on the board when the $2 million school bond issue which revitalized the district was passed in September, 2014.
At the time of his death, he was interested in wanting to build a new Elementary School in the near future.
His goal was for district parents to be more involved, and for current Superintendent Chad Spence to continue to lead the district toward the goal of achieving its full potential.
He left a fine legacy behind. He recognized that one of the keys to a better life is education. He helped create a school system that can help our youngsters — this area’s most valuable natural resources — be all they can be, and thereby make themselves, and the world, better for having passed this way.