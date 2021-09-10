WOODLAND – The Woodland Board of Aldermen approved the town's budget recently.

The budget, which was standard according to the board, was approved unanimously during the regular meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 7.

The budget is available at Town Hall for anyone who wishes to view it.

The rest of the meeting was business as usual for the board.

There were two aldermen present, Tony Gann and Jennifer Kilgore, who phoned in for the meeting.

The third alderman, Chesteen Russell, was undergoing surgery and was therefore unable to attend.

They reviewed the financials for the town.

They also approved allowing the county to use the Town Hall as a polling place for the upcoming special election.

The next topic of discussion was the trash at the gas station, which is being blown out into the road.

The board agreed to discuss putting trash cans outside with the owner.

The board then adjourned.

