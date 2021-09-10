Woodland Aldermen adopted budget By Robert Scott Editor/Reporter Sep 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WOODLAND – The Woodland Board of Aldermen approved the town's budget recently.The budget, which was standard according to the board, was approved unanimously during the regular meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 7.The budget is available at Town Hall for anyone who wishes to view it.The rest of the meeting was business as usual for the board.There were two aldermen present, Tony Gann and Jennifer Kilgore, who phoned in for the meeting.The third alderman, Chesteen Russell, was undergoing surgery and was therefore unable to attend.They reviewed the financials for the town.They also approved allowing the county to use the Town Hall as a polling place for the upcoming special election.The next topic of discussion was the trash at the gas station, which is being blown out into the road.The board agreed to discuss putting trash cans outside with the owner.The board then adjourned. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Budget Alderman Chesteen Russell Politics Institutes Finance Jennifer Kilgore Town Hall Gas Station Woodland Board Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 82° Sunny Houston, MS (38851) Today Sunny. High 83F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Updated: September 10, 2021 @ 2:07 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Houston Aldermen set dates for Ward 1 Special Election 33 min ago Chickasaw Journal Woodland Aldermen adopted budget 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Okolona Schools virtual through Sep. 20 3 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Officers combatting impaired driving helping corner a killer 9 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Ward1 Alderlady Kellie Atkinson resigns from her seat on Houston Board of Aldermen 22 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Take a few minutes to busproof children Sep 9, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists