WOODLAND • The Woodland Board of Aldermen discussed how to handle derelict properties inside the Town Limits last week.
The main property they are focusing on at the moment, is on Logan Street and it is in terrible shape.
The grass is grown up and trash is strewn about.
There is also an old camper sitting amongst the growth.
A business offered to clean the property’s front yard for the Town for $1,000, and they were happy to jump on the deal.
“I say we go for the $1,000,” said Mayor Patti Pettit. “I told him he had to haul it all off and it had to go to the landfill, I didn’t want it left anywhere else in Woodland, and cut down all of the shrubs. I am still questioning the camper. The rest of it, we’ve done everything we’re supposed to do, it’s just that camper, I’m not sure if we can move it.”
Pettit said she had talked to some people she knew who had dealt with similar situation, and the answer seemed to be, yes, they can remove the camper, however, they are waiting for a concrete answer before taking any action.
They have been trying to get the property owner to take some kind of action since May, and there has still been nothing done, so they are stepping in.
Sean Kirby agreed to do the work for the town.
Jennifer Kilgore made the motion and Tony Gann seconded it, and the vote was unanimous.
They also made the decision to send letter to two other properties in town that need work.
David Smith and Dennis Washington were the next two properties they set their sights on as part of the mission to clean up the town.
They plan to address all of the derelict properties in town, they are just approaching it a few at a time.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the minutes from July.
– Approved paying claims.
– Accepted the financial reports for General Funds and Waste Water Funds.
– Pettit informed the board that they had an excellent turnout at the two pop-up vaccination sites, and also that the Woodland Clinic is now offering the shots.