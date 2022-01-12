WOODLAND – A process months in the making, the Town of Woodland was recently awarded a grant which they will use to make much needed repairs and renovations to the town clinic.
“So excited,” said Mayor Patti Pettit. “Beyond over the moon excited. With the addition and renovation of the Woodland Clinic building, we will improve the quality of life of the people of Woodland and the surrounding area for years to come. This is just another step in showing that Woodland is indeed 'The Little Town That Can.'”
The grant is $450,000 and it will be used for a variety of projects in and around the clinic.
“[It will be used] to renovate and add onto the Woodland Clinic building and bring it up to date for all to enjoy. We will be bring everything up to ADA standards for all handicapped also. Woodland Clinic serves a very large elderly population especially with the Diabetic foot care they offer, so being handicapped accessible is a must. Parking is also a huge issue now, but hopefully we will be able to make it more appealing and safer.”
Pettit went on to talk about the clinic and what it means to the town.
“Woodland is so blessed to have Woodland Clinic and NP Jerrie Sullivan. She has been a wonderful
Asset to our little town for many years and has made do with a less than ideal facility. We are so excited to aid her with hopefully a fantastic one in the near future. She not only takes great care of Woodland residents, but many people far and near. All you need to do is drive by and see all the different car tags to realize this. Most towns the size of Woodland do not have a medical facility, especially one with the quality of care that she provides. Blessed is what we are.”
The next steps, now that the grant is secured, will be to get the ball rolling with the architect.
“The next step will be to meet with the architect and come up with a construction plan that will make good use of the money available with the space we have to work with. This plan will include an addition to the building, while remodeling the existing building and parking.”
Pettit also said that it was definitely a community affair, getting the grant.
“Woodland is very proud of the fact that we were able to achieve this goal. Many letters were written, lots of phone calls made, Three Rivers Planning and Development did an excellent job writing the grant, Representative Jon Lancaster and Senator Ben Suber contributed a helping hand also. It was definitely a joint effort. We would like to thank everyone that took the time to write a letter for us. We do believe that community involvement was a key factor in obtaining the grant.”
There is no clear time line yet, however, they hope to get the work done sooner rather than later.