WOODLAND – The Town of Woodland is looking to form a youth council program for kids aged 9th-12th grade.
They meet once a month or so with a representative of the town and undertake different projects as well as taking field trips and other fun activities.
“I would like to see us get four to six kids to start with,” said Mayor Patti Pettit.
They will also be taking them to Delta State in February 2022 for a weekend retreat for kids in the program state-wide.
The program is to encourage kids to be involved in their communities and develop leadership skills.
“It's a leadership program,” said Pettit.
Alderlady Jennifer Kilgore is heading up the project and getting kids signed up.
Alderlady Chesteen Russell made a motion to fund the project through the town, and Alderman Tony Gann seconded it, and it passed unanimously.
Now, they are waiting on applications to be released so that they can sign kids up.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the minutes from September.
– Approved paying the bills.
– Discussed the sales tax, which was down a bit, but still good.
– Read a letter from the Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma, whose district they are in, about the proposed clinic add-on, and they received permission to do it with the stipulation that they stop and report it immediately if they find any Native American artifacts.
– Discussed the application process for the $50,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield grant that they are hoping to get to fund a playground.
– Discussed the Christmas lights display, and decided not to do a full-blown display this year due to the lack of volunteers to pull it off.