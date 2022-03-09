WOODLAND – The Woodland Board of Aldermen decided unanimously not to opt out of the Medical Marijuana bill, last week.
“Everyone knows the medical marijuana law passed, we've got 90 days to opt out, to where we can never have a grower or a seller come into Woodland, unless the citizens turn around and decide to have a petition to do it,” said Mayor Patti Pettit.
The discussion revolved around the fact that Woodland cannot sale alcohol because they did not get on board initially and they don't have the population to have an election to change it.
“I'm against medical marijuana, if it was a medical thing, why aren't doctors able to prescribe it and why isn't it governed by the Food and Drug Administration? But, I do not want to tie Woodland's hands like we are on the alcohol and beer. If we opt out, we're out and we can't opt back in unless we do a whole petition and eventually there will be some ruling like there is on alcohol, about population, right now there's not, but it will be.”
Alderlady Jennifer Kilgore echoed Pettit's sentiments.
“I'm either way, but if we turn our backs on it now, just like alcohol, Houston is making hand over fist with their grocery stores. It's not fair, if Chickasaw County is going to be this way and that way, if we get the opportunity to get a dispensary, why should we get out of it, on making money on it, just because I don't necessarily agree with it. I think we would be doing Woodland an injustice to go ahead and opt out at this stage.”
The board was in unanimous agreement that they would not opt out.