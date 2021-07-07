WOODLAND • The Woodland Board of Aldermen and Mayor Patti Pettit took their oaths of office on Thursday morning.
Administered by Tax Assessor/Collector Sue Ard, the oaths of office were read in due form and they officially took their offices for another four-year term.
The board for Woodland is remaining the same as the previous term, with the exception of Jennifer Kilgore.
She was named Alderlady during a special election to fill the seat of Lorene Hamilton, who passed away in December 2020.
She was sworn in to finish the term of Hamilton, and now she has been sworn in for her own full term.
Chesteen Russell is the second newest member of the board.
She was chosen in a special election to fill the seat vacated by the death of Jo Bullard in 2018.
She also was sworn in for her first full term.
Tony Gann also maintained a seat as Alderman, and Patti Pettit is serving another term as Mayor.
Woodland meets once a month, typically the first Tuesday at 3 p.m., at Town Hall.