WOODLAND – The Town of Woodland has decided to hold their annual Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 3.
The board of aldermen decided to hold the event during their monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 2.
Everyone is invited to attend, the only requirement is that everyone who intends to hunt eggs bring a basket.
The egg hunt will be held in the green space in town across from the fire department.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the minutes of the previous meeting.
– Approved paying the bills.
– Reviewed the list of deposits.
– Reviewed the list of solid waste deposits.
– Discussed the small municipalities grant that the town applied for to add on to the clinic, which they did not receive. They also did not receive the grant for the playground that they applied for. They are exploring the options, including $50,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi, which is to be used for health improvements to the community.
– Approved buying 16 speed bumps to be placed throughout town.
– Approved purchasing the materials to repair the lagoon, the total cost of the materials is $9,600. The labor is not included, and the cost of it is not yet known.
– Approved replacing the roof on the town shop, the cost will be $9,500.
– Adjourned.