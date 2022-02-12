WOODLAND – The Woodland Youth Council, which was recently rebooted, will be taking their first trip to a conference in Cleveland, Miss.
The Board of Aldermen approved for them to attend the conference on Feb. 25-26.
The Youth Council Program has been done in Woodland before, however, it has been a while since then.
Mayor Patti Pettit is happy to see the program come back, and she said that they hope to see it continue to grow.
“We are super excited about having the Youth Council back up and running. It's going to give a few kids a great opportunity to be exposed to stuff that they might not otherwise have been. They'll get to go to Cleveland, they'll get to see Delta State University, they'll be exposed to kids from all over the state, and also, it's a leadership program.”
However, the program does not end with the conference.
“They'll come back and do some projects around town. We're starting small, but we're hoping to add a few more kids to it once we get it going.”
Alderlady Jennifer Kilgore is heading up the program.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the minutes of a public hearing and the regular board meeting for January.
– Approved paying the bills.
– Discussed financials.
– Approved a bid from David Smith for the cutting and removal of trees.
– Approved a resolution with MDWFP for the application of a grant for the playground.