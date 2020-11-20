HOUSTON – WoodmenLife Chapter 165 recently donated $300 to Houston First Baptist Church Food Pantry to assist with their COVID-19 relief efforts. The donation is part of a nationwide campaign to support community organizations as they work to provide assistance to those affected by the pandemic.
The donation will assist the Food Pantry to provide turkeys for the Thanksgiving meal giveaway on November 17. While the Food Pantry operates throughout the year, it tries to do a little extra for folks during the holiday season.
WoodmenLife members share a commitment to family, community and country, and typically host events and activities to support their communities. However, COVID-19 presented a challenge in holding those in-person events. By providing a donation, WoodmenLife is continuing its mission of helping in members’ hometowns.
“We are happy to have the opportunity to help the Houston First Baptist Church Food Pantry,” said Nell Hedrick, President of Chapter 165. “This group has done so much for our community, and we are pleased to be able to give back to them.”
About WoodmenLife
