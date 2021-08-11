Wortham was recognized as Houston Upper Elementary 2020-21 Teacher of the Year and Houston School District Teacher of the Year for 2020-21 at the district convocation. Mrs. Wortham received a Bachelor from the University of Mississippi and Masters from Delta State University.
She has 32 years in education.
She taught Kindergarten in the Senatobia School District for one year. She came to the Houston School District under the leadership of Principal Warren G. Cousin. She taught 5th grade ELA for 12 years.
Mrs. Wortham was selected to participate in a pilot program at Mississippi Department of Education called Mississippi Teacher Leadership Project.
After participating as a teacher, she was contracted by the MDE to teach other teachers in Mississippi, technology.
Due to her expertise in technology, Mrs. Wortham was moved to teach Houston Upper Elementary School’s first computer application lab as a special class for 9 years.
At present, Mrs. Wortham is the RTI Coordinator and Interventionist, HUES Las Links Coordinator, and maintains the website for HUES.
She has been nominated by her colleagues at HUES as teacher of the year 4 different times due to her exhibit of kindness, compassion and offering of assistance to the faculty and staff. She is a quiet shy person that is dedicated to creating an atmosphere in and out the classroom where all students can meet their full ability and potential.