I have been here at the Chickasaw Journal for just a hair shy of three months now. The thing that I have learned, more than anything else, is that Chickasaw is a community and they stick together.
Now being from here, I had some idea about this. However, once I began working at the paper and really ingraining myself into the community, I have seen just how deep these ties run.
Having spent the majority of the past four years of my life in Columbus going to school, I was used to the city way of doing things. However, its a whole different game here. We wave to one another, whether we know each other or not. We ask how’s [insert name here] is doing because we heard they weren’t feeling well last week. But perhaps the biggest difference, we greet each and every person with a big, southern-fried smile.
But what makes this place so different? Well, the answer is simple, you. The people are the difference. We were all raised with that “good ole Southern hospitality” that our parents and their parents before them grew up learning. They just passed it along. Not to say the people in a bigger city such as Columbus are bad people. Far from it. They were just raised differently. The pace of life in a city is much faster than in our neck of the woods. As such, they don’t take the time to slow down and smell the roses so to speak.
So believe me when I say that you all are some of the nicest people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing, and I would like to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for making me feel so welcome.