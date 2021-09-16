I heard this saying quoted many times in my youth. it means anyone is entitled to acknowledgement of his achievements (or the verisimilitude of his assertions), independently of his personal attributes. With that thought in mind, I will have my say about the USA's latest foreign policy/military debacle.
Readers of this space are aware that my estimation of Donald Trump is not favorable. As a human being, he must have been a real disappointment to his mother. As a businessman, he has been a serial disappointment to investors, bankers, business associates, etc. He has excelled in self-preservation and aggrandizement. For a person so unread, without empathy, lacking in social graces and basic human decency, Mr. Trump has enjoyed astounding success while unburdened by scruple.
If you have not kept score of Trump's series of blunders, dumb observations, silly questions, violations of protocol and demonstrations of ignorance of foreign policy, the history of US diplomacy and military action, etc., numerous well-researched volumes await you at your library. Probably never has anyone stepped in it so many times while blaming others for the foul smell. But, to give the Devil his due…
Trump has been a critic of our system of alliances and mutual security agreements. He had to be talked down from a unilateral withdrawal from our commitment to South Korea, was left at the altar by Kim Jong-un, insulted the French and offended his own countrymen by not bothering to pay respect to D-Day casualties while visiting France...etc. In spite of all, his instincts about our over-extensions were sound. He informed his associates of his plan to withdraw from Afghanistan after the 2020 election.
The blind hog found his acorn. He left Uncle Joe with this generation's Saigon and egg on the face. Now, with his hard-core constituency, a Republican Party with only Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney having any backbone and the unwavering (if incongruous) support of Dubya's coalition of born-again prayer warriors egging him on, he's positioned himself nicely for an "I-told-you-so" campaign in 2024...assuming he avoids jail.
So, where to place the original blame?
My nominees are: 1) Woodrow Wilson who set us on the course of internationalism; 2) FDR who continued it; 3) all Presidents who blindly followed, especially 4) Gee Dubya, who eschewed his Dad's version of surgical use of military power to contain bad actors in favor of undertaking a fundamental remake of the Mid East. Arguably as ignorant as Trump, he spurned his father's knowledge and advice in favor of his neocon-evangelical coalition. His desire to affect regime change, restructure Iraq and defy all hard-earned wisdom about the futility of invading the "Graveyard of Empires" lends credence to the reports that he partied his way through Yale, never read seriously, and was determined not to seek advice from Poppy (apart from cultivating long-standing close Bush Family ties to the Saudis).
Dubya and Trump provided bookends of uninformed blundering to the first twenty years of the 21st century. They joined Carter in being unfortunate choices backed by the evangelicals. Biden has to clean up after this circus. I doubt he's up to it.
Please, prayer warriors, do us all a favor and get another hobby. Your track record in political ventures does not inspire confidence. Furthermore, if any of you is willing to explain evangelicals’ loyalty to Trump despite his behavior being antithetical to their professed beliefs, well, “I’m all ears,” as the jackass said.
The elections of 2000 and 2016 are good arguments against televised debates. The better qualified candidates came across as stuffy and unlikable, so 'Mericuns brushed away the potato chip crumbs, burped, and decided to vote for a good ole Texan with connections and a wink rather than a serious man with experience and education in '00 and the fat guy with a snarl, ridiculous comb-over, inability to articulate a complete thought in standard grammar, but ready with a gratuitous insult for any and everyone in '16. We forgot that we were picking the leader of the Free World and voted for the class clown.