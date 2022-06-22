Some thoughts on the recent crop of area high school and college graduates…
And forgive our using that worn-out phrase: “They’re coming into some of the most interesting times to be alive…”
They are, of course, but who ever considered themselves to be living in dull times?
All times are challenging. Only the challenges change.
Inventing a cure for the common cold or Covid-19 is a challenge.
Once, so was killing a mastodon.
In countless areas —computers, space exploration, medicine to name a few —mankind is headed into black sky. That’s sky at the edge of space, uncharted territory marking the edge of whole new universes.
Science estimates the universe is five billion years old, give or take. Scientists’ best guess is that man has trod the Earth for only a few million years of that.
In other words, if all known time is an hour, man has been around only a fraction of its most recent second.
Perhaps the first part of man’s journey toward black sky began from the depths of a dirt-floor think tank which we now call a cave.
One man or woman - for the first time in history — lifted their hands off the dirt and slowly, carefully, wondrously stood swayingly erect.
And hence lifted his or her face a few feet closer to God.
History is relative. Today’s headlines are tomorrow’s old news.The pop saying “That’s so five minutes ago” Is true.
For example, when’s the last time you seriously worried about your children contracting smallpox or polio?
Yesterday’s incredible journey is today’s trip to the corner Quik-Stop.
In the late 1700s, it likely took two days in a wagon to reach Tupelo. And that’s if rains hadn’t washed out the pig-paths, and the local Indians weren’t on the warpath.
Today, of course, we routinely go to Tupelo for dinner, and we’re back home in time to catch the late news on TV.
Five hundred years from now — assuming we haven’t blown ourselves up, or had to abandon the planet because the most recent war went nuclear and fatally irradiated Earth for the next 5,000 years — people will leave from the Houston International Spaceport to go to the Moon for dinner and watch the Earthrise, and still get back home in time to catch the late news.
Which will likely be transmitted to a chip embedded in your brain by the attending physician when you were born.
TV’s so five minutes ago, don’t you know?
In a lot of ways, we’re where the Model-T once was, or where Columbus was when he set sail.
In other words — literally — you ain’t seen nuthin’ yet.
Those young people we started out talking about at the top of this editorial are some of our best and brightest, right out of the box.
Some of them will undoubtedly play a part in making this world a great deal better for having passed this way.
Remember their faces and names.
Someday in the not-too-distant future, when history rolls the credits for some especially wondrous deed — getting a man to Mars and back alive, inventing a diet that works without effort and deprivation on your part, developing a one-time pill which will be a preventive or cure for Covid-19, or dragging someone to safety under intense gunfire in an American schoolyard or some fatal foreign shores— you may well see some of those faces and names again…