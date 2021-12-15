Chickasaw County 2nd grade students (Houlka and Houston) were introduced to careers when they recently came to visit the Houston Career and Technology Education Center.
We think that’s an excellent idea. The more worthwhile things youngsters can be exposed to, the better the chances something may “take” and someday provide that youngster a way to earn his way in the world, become a productive citizen, and be able to take care of himself/herself and others.
And in so doing — from a Biblical viewpoint — make the world a better place for having passed this way.
Students toured each program and participated in interactive learning in each program.
Youngsters learned to:
—Decorate cookies in Culinary.
— Build structures in Engineering.
—Make their own book in Teacher Academy.
—Learned to use a ruler and tools in Construction/Electrical.
— Learned how to handle live chickens in Agriculture.
—Learned how to perform an assembly line in Business Fundamentals.
—Learned how food digests in Health Science.
The goal was to get students to start thinking of careers at an early age. The kids enjoyed seeing what the CTE has to offer, and some even said they were ready to have a career in many of the programs.
The CTE instructors, CTE students, and 2nd grade teachers worked hard to make the day go smoothly. In all, there were over 160 2nd graders, and with everyone working together the day was a success, event organizers said.
We agree.
It’s been said education is a debt owed from present to future generations. If that’s true, this was a very good installment payment.
It’s also been said that the purpose of an education is to help a child realize his potentialities.
This program may very well help some children do that.
All those involved with helping set this event up and carrying it out deserve congratulations.