A 33-year-old New Albany woman was arrested and charged with felony child endangerment after a 2-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Eve Patricia Cash, was arrested Thursday by the Union County Sheriff's Office, Edwards said. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Cash also tested positive for methamphetamine, Edwards said.
Methamphetamine was apparently being used around the child, causing the child to test positive for meth, the sheriff said.