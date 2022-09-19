Uzbekistan Xi Putin Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, walk to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. 

 Sergei Bobylev I Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The growing ties between China and Russia are sparking new fears among U.S. war planners that the nuclear powers will soon pose a unified nuclear threat, the Air Force general nominated to head the nation’s nuclear deterrence arsenal told Congress.

