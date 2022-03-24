Spring fling set at Ecru with Blake Mounce run
The Blake Mounce Memorial run will be Saturday, March 26, beginning at 8 a.m. in Ecru. The race will begin at Blake Mounce Park on Central Ave. Runners will head to Main Street and through downtown to Old 15 to NP Upper Elementary and back to Central and end at the Park.
The theme for this year’s run is Not all Heroes Wear Capes.
There are three events you can register for. You can either do the 5K which starts at 8 a.m. and the cost for that is $30. You can register for the Superhero Fun Run which begins at 10 a.m. This run is free for children up to 9 years old. If you want a shirt it is $12. Now if you don’t want to get up and race at all, you can sign up for the sleep in option and not run, just pay the $30 to benefit the park.
You can register online at runsignup.com/races, search Blake Mounce.
You can also go by the town hall during business hours and pick up a race form.
In addition to this, there will be a Spring Fling with kids activities such as bounce houses, face painting, games and prizes. A Jack and Jill adult softball tournament will begin at 1 p.m.
American Legion Birthday set March 31
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserves please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, March 31 at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
Our program this month will be presented by Retired Judge Fred Wicker who one of the most knowledgeable WWII Veterans, in regard to the history of the American Legion. He has been a member for 75 years, joining shortly after his return from WWII.
The American Legion has served Veterans through promoting patriotism, military service, national security, and dedication to current service members and Veterans alike. The organization’s birthday is March 15, 1919 and was organized for its first meeting in Paris, France. This year marks the 102nd birthday of the Legion. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be an informative evening. For questions please call 489-3907.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Bucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is this Saturday, March 26. The church will be available every fourth Saturday for this ministry.
Congressman Kelly set to speak April 11
The Pontotoc County Republican Women would like to invite everyone to hear our US Congressman Trent Kelly speak on April 11 at 6:00 p.m. at First Choice Gateway Pavilion.
OCC full circle speaker coming to West Heights
An Operation Christmas Child speaker will be coming to speak at West Heights Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 23, 7 p.m. You are invited to come and discover how God used an Operation Christmas Child shoe box in the life of Schemeá Nguessan who was from the Ivory Coast of Africa.
Nightly in their home in Côte d’Ivoire, Nguessan’s mother said, “Even though we don’t see a father in this house, we have a Father in heaven. He loves and cares for us.” Nguessan asked if this Heavenly Father could also give gifts like he saw the other kids had. His mother encouraged him to pray and ask. After church one Sunday, Nguessan entered a big room that held red-and-green shoeboxes. He thought each box might be for two or three children to share, but to his delight, he got a whole shoebox gift all to himself! “I would feel the joy in that box,” Nguessan said. Come hear how it showed him the love of a father that he didn’t have.
Pontotoc County schools hosting job fair
Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center located at 354 Center Ridge Drive, will host a job fair for those who wish to work in the Pontotoc County School system. Please bring your resume or prepare to fill out an application on Saturday, March 26, 8 a.m.-12 noon.
Representatives from all Pontotoc County Schools will be on site. We will be accepting applications for teachers, assistant teachers, cafeteria staff, custodial staff, and bus drivers.
Child care will be provided for job fair participants.
Pleasant Grove spring revival and homecoming set
Pleasant Grove Freewill Bishop Church will have spring revival starting Monday April 4, through Wednesday, April 6, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 10, at 10:30 a.m. Homecoming services will feature the home church group, The Hudsons singing and sharing with lunch in the fellowship hall afterwards.
Coming soon! 4H Cookbook!
The 4-H cookbook is finally ready to print. This is a fundraiser for those who will be attending Club Congress, June 1-3. The books will sell for $10.00. There are 105 recipes in the cookbook. Many of them have coordinating videos on the Pontotoc 4H Facebook page, some recipes are favorites from 4H Kids in the Kitchen classes, and there are some from past and current MHV members.