Special
Bible Study Fellowship, an in-depth Bible study for women, meets from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays at The Orchard, 1379 Coley Road in Tupelo. For information, call (662) 844-0427 or visit bsfinternational.org.
Connect Church, 1650 N. Veterans Blvd., in Tupelo will host Jolly Jamboree from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. More than 30 vendors for holiday shopping.
Peoples Community Baptist Church in Tupelo will host its Fourth Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The event is being sponsored by the host church plus Lawndale Presbyterian and Lawndale Church of Christ. Host pastor is Dr. Stevie McKinney.
Second Baptist MBC in Verona will host SHDBA/GPBSC 5th Saturday’s usher workshop from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. All area church pastors, deacons and ushers are asked to attend and register upon arrival. For more information, call Lanette Westbrook at 662-213-8905 or Mary Troope at 601-672-2715.
Music
Blackwood Grove Missionary Baptist Church will host a pre-Christmas music and fellowship at 3 p.m. Dec. 1. The theme is “A Merry Heart,” (Proverbs 17:22). Area choirs, male choruses, soloists, praise dancers and others are invited to participate and to render A&B selections. The Rev. Preston Everett is pastor. The church is located at 30305 Carmargo Road, Nettleton.
East Baptist Church of Pontotoc will host a gospel singing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, featuring the Mighty Gospel Warriors, True Trinity Mass Choir, Group-to-Praise and the Golden Echoes. Admission is free, but an offering will be received during the program. For more information, contact Charles Golden at 662-297-0742.
Other
Houston First Methodist Family Life Center will be hosting its annual Parish Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 22. The event will be from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast will be served 6:30-8 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Parish Women will be selling cakes, pies, casseroles, and much more. Vendors will also be set up.
National Federation of the Blind of Tupelo is hosting its annual banquet at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at Mount Sinai Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2032 Green Tee Road. There will be lunch, awards and an auction. Price to enter is $6. For more information, contact Necy McGaha-Spratt, president, at 662-346-9515.
Second Baptist M.B. Church in Verona will host Pre-Thanksgiving Services at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 with the Rev. Danny Gladney of Pleasant Grove M.B. Church in Aberdeen, and at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 with the Rev. Dr. Stevie McKinney of People’s Community Baptist Church in Tupelo. Host pastor is the Rev. Larry M. Stone.
High Chapel CME Church will host its 100 Women in Red Program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Guest speaker will be Linda Whitlock, first lady of the Aberdeen Tupelo District. She is also the first lady of Oak Grove CME Church in Rienzi, where Presiding Elder Q.H. Whitlock is pastor. Dinner will be served. The public is invited to attend. The church is located at 314 Hodges Ave., Shannon.
First Presbyterian Church of Tupelo will host a Thanksgiving luncheon Nov. 24, following the 11 a.m. service. The church will provide turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, rolls and beverages. Everyone is asked to bring large casseroles, salads, vegetables and desserts to share. Presbyterian Women will be collecting the “Thank” offering at the luncheon. The church is located at 400 Jefferson St.
Ebenezer M.B. Church in Guntown will host its Harvest Day Program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Guest speaker will be Tracy Hubbard, pastor of Gateway M.B. Church in Verona. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m. The church is located at 1489 Highway 145 N.
Chapel Grove West M.B. Church, Okolona, will host its annual Family & Friends Day program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Christopher Mayes, along with the Pleasant Plain M.B. Church family of Prairie. Lunch will be served from 1-2:15 p.m. The Rev. D. Lendell Nichols is the host pastor.
Pine Grove Church in Shannon will host its Community Pre-Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Theme is “In Everything, Give Thanks,” from I Thessalonians 5:18. The Rev. George Kendrick is host pastor.
Bethel CME Church will host its first Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 30 at Bethel Church in Guntown. The public is invited to attend. Contact Dorris Harris at 662-213-1220 for information. The Rev. Aretha Ruffin is host pastor.
Palestine M.B. Church will host its Harvest and Church Anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the church, 2741 County Road 402, Houston. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Gregory Wright, pastor of Center Hill M.B. Church of Houlka. The Rev. Travis Holmes is pastor.
Algoma Baptist Church will hold its 28th Annual Drive-Thru Nativity from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6-7. The event consists of five scenes portraying the birth of Jesus. There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, van or car. The church is located off Highway 15 South, one mile down Algoma Road.
New Zion M.B. Church in Van Vleet will host a 26th anniversary celebration pastor the Rev. Odell Bowens and his wife at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Charlie Barnes, pastor of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church of Starkville. The public is invited to attend.
New Zion M.B. Church, Plantersville, will present “O Holy Night: A Christmas Musical With Flavor,” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Special musical guests include Geno Jones and Focus, Brother Paul Cook, the Generation “H” Recorder Choir, the Martin Luther King Crusaders, Next Level, and other surprise guests. Sister Mattie Richardson Fox is program chair and the Rev. Celester Davis is pastor. The public is invited to attend.
Tupelo Christian Women Club will host “Christmas Melodies,” a luncheon and music program, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Tupelo Country Club. The program will be led by Rich Pike, minister of music at The Orchard. Buffet opens at 11 a.m. Free child care will be available by reservation. Contact Ruth at 662-842-3945. To make reservations for the luncheon and program, call Virginia at 662-869-5784 by Dec. 6. Reservations that are not cancelled by noon Dec. 9 must be honored.