Civic Ballet will host a celebration of the arts in Tupelo during its annual Tupelo Arts Showcase Friday, Oct. 18 at the Link Centre.
A variety of art will be featured - dance, canvas art, cinematography, pottery, stained glass, woodworking and improv comedy. The event will be divided an art exhibit between 6:30 and 7 p.m. and performances between 7 and 8:15 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for general admission in advance and at the door for the art exhibit and performance. Children age 10 & under are admitted free.
Premium seating must be purchased in advance and includes admission to the art exhibit, premium seating during the performance, as well as admission to the Artist Reception after the performance.
Must be 21 years old or older for admission to the Artist Reception. All advanced ticket sales may be picked up at the door.
The art exhibit includes Bradley Golden, William Heard with various other artists, Alfred L. Jones, T’Lara Pottery, and select Tupelo High School art students under the instruction of Anna Garner.
The performance includes Civic Ballet , Chad Watson (singer/songwriter), Tupelo Ballet, excerpt of “Death Stalkers Paranormal” produced by Amye Gousset, Doniphan Dance Project and West of Shake Rag (improv comedy troupe).
All advanced ticket purchasers will be entered into a drawing for two free tickets for Civic Ballet’s “Alice in Wonderland” performance Feb 29, 2020.
Tickets can be purchased at www.civicballet.org. More information will be published in next week’s Scene.