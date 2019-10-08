Civil rights figure James Meredith will be at the Magnolia Civic Center in New Albany on Saturday as part of the Healing Our Mississippi campaign.
The event aims to heal past pain and move forward to a brighter future.
Meredith is famous for being the first African American to attend the University of Mississippi in 1962.
The event at the civic center starts at 9 a.m. with a health fair hosted by the Eliza Pillar Registered Nurses of Mississippi.
Meredith will meet with youth at the civic center from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
At 11 a.m. Mississippi authors and artists will display their works, and Meredith will be there to answer questions and take pictures with visitors.
At 1 p.m. Tupelo psychologist Dr. Joe Edd Morris will present his thoughts on the healing process.
From 4-5:30 p.m. there will be a VIP meet and greet with Meredith in the Magnolia Room at the civic center.
The VIP package includes a ticket to the James Meredith and Roslynn Clark Show at 6 p.m., light refreshments and a copy of the documentary “Rough Cut James Meredith Begins His Journey in Northeast Mississippi.” The cost of the VIP package is $50.
At 6 p.m. the James Meredith and Roslynn Clark Show will be held with open dialogue on “wounds and the wound healing process.” The cost is $20, and panelists will include Tupelo psychologist Dr. Jennifer Carroll, Northeast Mississippi Community College President Ricky Ford and others.
Clark is a filmmaker and the co-founder of Healing Our Mississippi. She was a traveling nurse for almost 20 years and served as a captain in the Army Reserve Nurse Corps.
“Most Mississippians have grown tired of being considered number one in all of the bad things and number 50 in all the good things,” Clark said.
Clark’s next film features Meredith. In the film Meredith says, “If we can cure the racial disturbance in North Mississippi, we are setting an example for the world through love and understanding, raising awareness and moving forward through education.”