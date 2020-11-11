Cold Wind Blowing

By Rian Botts

There’s a cold wind blowing

Down the mountainside,

Telling you I’m leaving

To fight for my flag.

I see the battle

With my brothers and sisters.

We stand side by side

To fight for our flag.

There’s a cold wind blowing

Down the mountainside,

Telling you I’m home

With my flag.

It has fifty stars.

They are made of white,

Set on a background

Of the purest blue.

There’s red and white stripes

They stand for us all.

The Red, White and Blue

Of our great Country.

There’s a cold wind blowing

Down the mountainside,

Telling me once more

I need to grab my flag.

I stand here ready

With my brothers and my sisters.

The battle’s not on a foreign land,

It’s here outside my door.

There’s a cold wind blowing

Down the mountainside.

It’s time to defend my Country,

Time to hold high my flag.

