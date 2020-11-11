Cold Wind Blowing
By Rian Botts
There’s a cold wind blowing
Down the mountainside,
Telling you I’m leaving
To fight for my flag.
I see the battle
With my brothers and sisters.
We stand side by side
To fight for our flag.
There’s a cold wind blowing
Down the mountainside,
Telling you I’m home
With my flag.
It has fifty stars.
They are made of white,
Set on a background
Of the purest blue.
There’s red and white stripes
They stand for us all.
The Red, White and Blue
Of our great Country.
There’s a cold wind blowing
Down the mountainside,
Telling me once more
I need to grab my flag.
I stand here ready
With my brothers and my sisters.
The battle’s not on a foreign land,
It’s here outside my door.
There’s a cold wind blowing
Down the mountainside.
It’s time to defend my Country,
Time to hold high my flag.