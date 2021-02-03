Some friendships grow slowly over time, building gradually through many years of good days and shared experience. Others burst into being fully-formed, smiles and laughter shared on the same wavelength from moment number one. That’s how knowing Clay Coleman worked. We’d been laughing regularly since I met him in the fall of 2010. It was a friendship I expected to last until we were both old and gray, but it’s only one-sided now because, last Saturday, COVID-19 took my friend away. He was 49.
Late Tuesday afternoon, under a gray February sky, I walked through the empty parking lot of Clay’s restaurant and store, closed for the day in remembrance. I looked in through the window at the counter where we had visited so many times. The restaurant’s smokers were cold, but the waft of old woodsmoke and barbecue was heavy in the air. In the silence, it still seemed impossible a life lived so large could be gone.
In the decade I knew Clay he owned and operated a bait and tackle shop, but he was always interested in finding new and additional ways to keep the wolf from the door. There aren’t a lot of fishing gear sales made in January and February so, for a while, he also ran a deer processing service, grinding whitetail into burger, pressing it into sausage casings and smoking the meat in a little outbuilding his dad helped him construct on-site. He hosted a bass tournament trail, he made and sold merchandise with logos of his own creation and lots more.
Clay’s enterprises were fun to be around because he was fun to be with. Anything seemed possible and probably was. He had the sort of personality you knew would succeed because you knew it would never quit. Outgoing and engaging but never obnoxious, always positive and encouraging, Clay was genuine and authentic.
About four years ago, he thought he’d cook some barbecue and offer pulled pork sandwiches and such from a warmer alongside the bait shop’s cash register. That idea, as they say, took off. Clay’s House Of Pig, C.H.O.P., outstripped Clay’s Bait and Tackle, housed in the same premises, by a considerable margin.
Clay’s personality fit perfectly with the gregarious nature of the barbecue world. In time, I’ve no doubt he’d have been as widely known as Charlie Vergos, of The Rendezvous in Memphis, or Arthur Bryant, of Arthur Bryant’s BBQ in Kansas City, or anyone else. If representatives of the Food Network weren’t already on their way, they soon would have been.
You can’t eat fame, but you could certainly eat the barbecue-blessed baked potatoes, nachos, sandwiches, ribs and more Clay and his wonderful team turned out every day.
Authentic everything
Besides great food and authentic atmosphere, C.H.O.P. is just down the road from the Elvis Presley birthplace, which draws pilgrims from all over the world by the tens of thousands. And pilgrims have to eat, too. Having a famous name isn’t everything in the barbecue world, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. All Clay needed with C.H.O.P. was more time.
Over the years I’ve pulled information from Clay to write freshwater fishing stories of every variety I could conceive. Stories about every local species in every season of the year, stories about fishing in big lakes, rivers, creeks and ponds, stories about fishing beneath the blazing sun and under the harvest moon. Following his sidelines, I’ve also written about processing deer, about bass tournament trails and even about barbecue itself here and there. These articles ran in this publication and several others, and they were very good to me. It’s not only bait shop owners who need to have more than one way afoot for keeping the wolf from the door. Clay’s patience and wit have been invaluable to me, and I’d never imagined I’d be able to repay him even in the slightest, but I was surprised one day with a chance.
Cooler heads prevail
One afternoon two summers ago I stopped by Clay’s place just to see how things were going. In the C.H.O.P. parking lot, I found the man himself and some other guys straining to move a huge piece of cooking equipment. The smoker in question was not designed to be moved, easily or otherwise, but they had loaded it onto a trailer against its will and were working to tie it down.
They were headed to Smokin’ On The Rez, a huge barbecue and music festival on Ross Barnett Reservoir near Jackson. They had smoked what appeared to be 500 Boston butts for the occasion. I’ve never seen that much barbecue in one place. A whole state’s-worth of pigs must have been wiped out in the process. I don’t know how many it was, but a bull elephant couldn’t dress out into more roasts than they had cooked and waiting, wrapped in foil. They had so many, in fact, they had run out of ice chests for hauling them and were in a precarious spot.
As luck would have it, I’ve personally accumulated quite a few ice chests of my own over the years. There are stores in Tupelo that sell big ice chests that don’t have nearly as many on their shelves as I have in my dad’s barn. I told Clay I’d go see what I could find and hurried away.
At the barn, I loaded my pickup truck, cab and bed, to the brim with big ice chests like Clay needed. Then I also found one very small lunchbox-sized cooler and brought it along too. Back at the C.H.O.P. parking lot, I hid my truck and its load out of sight behind some other vehicles and carried the kindergartener’s lunch box in my hand as I walked up to Clay, who was still working to strap down the smoker, sweat pouring into his eyes as he growled under his breath at a jammed ratchet.
“I brought you an ice chest!” I said, holding up the lunchbox and smiling proudly.
I expected him to tell me to take the lunch box and do something anatomically impossible with it. Instead, he mustered a smile in return and said he’d be glad for any help I could offer, large or small. I didn’t have the heart to pursue the joke and let him off the hook on the spot. I think the truckload of ice chests proved to be of some use. I certainly hope it did. Someone who was as good to others as Clay was deserved more reward than any Earthly life could ever lend.
There are things in life that try our faith, and then there are others along the way that affirm it. Among the surest and most certain proofs for me that a heavenly reward awaits us is the life Clay Coleman lived, the person he was and the spirit those who knew him came to love. He was a living example of a faith-based life, of honest hard work and an abiding trust in God. The friend I made a decade ago isn’t so much gone, as he is gone on ahead.
Still, I wish I could swing by and laugh with him some more again in person. This world would be a lot better with more smiles to go around.