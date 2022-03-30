Variety in game, seasons and experience is one of the most attractive elements of a life outdoors. Sharing that joy drives storytellers like Jim Spencer and Larry Dablemont in the craft that’s defined their lives. Their latest book captures the woods’ wondrous array in a rare and satisfying read.
Few hunters or fishermen set out from childhood to be single-species specialists, but the practicalities of full-time freelance outdoor writing tend to steer those chasing such dreams into defined lanes. The wit and ability to write any story for any buyer is valuable, but becoming an established authority in a particular niche allows a writer to build name recognition with editors and readers alike. That’s how Spencer and Dablemont, both residents of the Ozarks, came to write primarily about turkeys and smallmouth bass respectively. Nonetheless, the two have been at work in their chosen field for decades, and each has written about every outdoor activity under the sun along the way.
Because of the value of subject matter expertise, their previous collections in book form have focused mainly on the topics for which they’re best known. That restriction has kept many gems buried in the files. A squirrel hunting story is out of place in a turkey hunting collection, no matter how well-turned its phrases may be.
The notion of far too many bright lines fading and forgotten, and the opportunity to build a collection together, led them to act.
“Larry and I have been friends, adversaries and competitors for at least 40 years,” Spencer said. “We’ve been brothers in arms in this industry since we were both young, which was never yesterday.”
Their friendly rivalry and an opportunity to work together, not to mention an avalanche of once-published stories waiting to be re-told, brought to life their new book, “The Way I Remember It.” Through 60 stories and filling a shade more than 300 pages, “The Way I Remember It” gathers what each writer considers the very best examples from his own body of work.
“The value of the book is its wide scope,” Spencer said. “Each of us went through our stuff and selected 40 pieces. Then we swapped, read through each other’s choices and said which 10 we’d recommend be cut, so the final would have 30 stories from each of us.
Sweeping scope
“We wanted it to be a substantial book, but not monstrous. We wanted to keep the final product to just a little more than 300 pages, and we did that.”
Spencer and Dablemont have plied their trades primarily in the Midwest. They share the common ground of hidden lakes and steep hillsides, of appreciation for the quiet places and lives lived close to the land, but their styles of describing what they see and do there are quite different.
Both approach the task with a confidence that comes from hundreds of miles of typewritten lines whacked letter by letter onto pages beyond counting. Spencer’s copy is descriptive and direct. His cleanly-constructed sentences deliver facts or narrate action with a practiced ease. Dablemont’s writing flows at a conversational pace. It recalls an era of less hectic times and small, closely-knit communities. Each style is an excellent platform from which outdoor yarns may be told. Together, the styles and the stories they share form a warm, wonderful blend. The varied subject matter supports that well.
“There’s more than one facet of the outdoors, no matter what your favorite thing to do may be,” Spencer said. “We wanted the book to reflect that.
“I went through and picked out 50 or 60 fo what I consider my best stuff from my full body of work. Then I started looking to divvy it up between ducks and squirrels and fishing and everything else. Larry did the same, and we each picked stories that meant something to us.”
The result is a book that will mean something to any outdoors enthusiast who picks it up.
The book is available by mail order for $27, a total that includes shipping. Send checks to Treble Hook Unlimited, P.O. Box 758, Calico Rock, AR 72519.
An outdoor life
“I could read when I was about 3 years old because my grandmother taught me, reading comic books and running her finger along the words printed in the bubbles above the character’s heads,” Spencer said. “From the time I was about 6 years old and on, her Christmas present to me every year was a subscription to Outdoor Life. I’d read the stories by Jack O’Connor, Elmer Keith and all those guys and think, ‘I could do that.’”
Eventually, Spencer decided to give freelance writing a serious try.
“I wrote a newspaper column for a few years, then I made a point to focus on selling specifically to magazines,” he said. “I checked a book out of the library titled, ‘Writing to Sell,’ by Scott Meredith. He was a literary agent from New York. In the book he said to put out of your mind stories you’ve already written and sent and move on to the next one. I took that to heart. I wrote a deer hunting story and sent it to Argosy Magazine. When their editor called and said he wanted to buy it, he had to jog my memory, I’d forgotten it so completely.”
This would have been in the 1970s, when outdoor magazines were in their full stride.
“The deer hunting story sold for $150 and, man, I thought I was on top of the world,” Spencer said. “I sold them a story on squirrel hunting right after that. Then it was 97 rejections after that before I sold another story. I might have given up but, since I had sold those two hunting stories, I knew I could sell hunting stories, so I kept going.”
Decades on, the outdoor reading public is much richer for his efforts.
For more information on Spencer’s other books, email him at modernmountainman@gmail.com.