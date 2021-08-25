The Old Man watched the Boy cram equipment into a backpack as he got ready to head to the woods. In went a set of Allen wrenches and a bottle of bug spray, a roll of flagging tape. There were two or three knives, half a roll of duct tape, a coiled length of rope and more. Presently the Boy picked up what appeared to be a knotted seatbelt collection.
“What’s all that?” the Old Man asked.
“That’s my safety harness,” the Boy said. “It’s to catch me if I fall out of my stand, or fall while I’m climbing up or down.”
“Better not stuff it into the backpack then,” the Old Man said. “It’s too important.”
“I’ll put it on before I climb,” the Boy said.
“You better put it on before you leave the house,” the Old Man said. “Hang it up and put it on like you would a coat before you go outside.”
“I’m not going to fall out of a tree while I’m walking out of camp,” the Boy laughed. “I’m not that clumsy.”
“Huh,” the Old Man said, then began to look thoughtful. “What’s that cut on your left middle finger? You did that on purpose, I suppose?
“Well, no sir,” the Boy said.
“Seems like I saw you turn your ankle walking across the living room floor the other night,” the Old Man went on. “And that’s on level ground. You’re telling me you’d never have a single bad moment when you’re 20 feet up a tree in the dark?”
“I said I’d always climb with it on,” the Boy said.
“Yes, and I’m trying to make sure you always have it on,” the Old Man said. “Putting all that on at home or in camp where it’s warm and there’s light is one thing. Untangling it in the cold, frosty dark beside a tree is another. I know you too well to think you’d just sit on the ground if you couldn’t get the harness sorted out. It only takes a moment to slip followed by a lifetime to think about it. Granted, that could be a pretty short period of time. More likely though, you’ll get to regret it for years.”
“I guess you’re right,” the Boy said.
“I know I am,” the Old Man said. “I have lots of scars on me from one end to the other, but I’m here to tell about them because I always limited it to that.”
He looked at one long, prominent scar that covered a good portion of his left arm.
“It’s important to know where to draw the line,” he said.