Communities throughout Itawamba County celebrated graduating high school seniors, last week, in different ways. In Fulton, photos of Itawamba Agricultural High School graduates lined with windows of downtown businesses as part of the city's Walk of Seniors. In Tremont, residents celebrated THS graduates with a parade. Seniors lined a hillside as members of the community drove past and showered them with love. And Mantachie High School seniors served as grand marshals of a parade in their honor, rolling through town to cheering crowds.
Communities celebrate graduating seniors
Adam Armour
