Myrtle Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market will run each Saturday from June 5, 2021 through August 28, 2021 opening at 7:30 a.m. and closing at 10:00 a.m. There are no fees.
The market is located at the Myrtle City Park.
We are looking for more growers/producers to join us and do ask that you register with us so that we may furnish adequate space for your needs by calling 662-988-3375 or 662-832-3714 or by emailing Susan Jones at sfjones29@gmail.com.
Mound City Farm Camp
Offers an in-depth look at day-to-day life on a farm
Gardening, animal feeding, learning responsibility, barn chores, outdoor games, crafts, snack time, why farm animals are important
June 21-25 and June 28 to July 2
8 a.m. to noon
Ages 5-12
Cost: $100
662-316-5032
New Albany School of Ballet Summer Class
July 12-15
Ages 3 to adult
To register visit www.newalbanyballetstudio.com or call 662-266-0500
Union County Fair and Livestock Show
July 13 – 17, 2021
Creative playmaking summer camp
July 19-23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Magnolia Civic Center
Ages 12+
Cost per student $100
Includes snacks, puppet-making materials and puppet to take home.
Free public performance by the students on July 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Devised and led by teaching artist Aliza Moran