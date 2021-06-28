Myrtle Farmer’s Market

The Farmer’s Market will run each Saturday from June 5, 2021 through August 28, 2021 opening at 7:30 a.m. and closing at 10:00 a.m. There are no fees. 

The market is located at the Myrtle City Park. 

We are looking for more growers/producers to join us and do ask that you register with us so that we may furnish adequate space for your needs by calling 662-988-3375 or 662-832-3714 or by emailing Susan Jones at sfjones29@gmail.com.

Mound City Farm Camp

Offers an in-depth look at day-to-day life on a farm

Gardening, animal feeding, learning responsibility, barn chores, outdoor games, crafts, snack time, why farm animals are important

June 21-25 and June 28 to July 2

8 a.m. to noon

Ages 5-12

Cost: $100

662-316-5032

New Albany School of Ballet Summer Class

July 12-15

Ages 3 to adult

To register visit www.newalbanyballetstudio.com or call 662-266-0500

Union County Fair and Livestock Show

July 13 – 17, 2021

Creative playmaking summer camp

July 19-23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Magnolia Civic Center

Ages 12+

Cost per student $100

Includes snacks, puppet-making materials and puppet to take home.

Free public performance by the students on July 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Devised and led by teaching artist Aliza Moran

