Although Chamblee gives away most of her masks to health care facilities, she also sells them to individuals to help fund the purchase of more materials. If you'd like to purchase a mask for $5, contact Chamblee at 662-397-5274 or via email at rita.chamblee@gmail.com. She said she can also be reached via her Facebook page.
Contact Chamblee
Adam Armour
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.