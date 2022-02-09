The Boy reached through the top strands of wire and hugged the corner post, using his chest to pull the gate frame tight enough to slip the loop of barbed wire over the top. He lifted the fame free of its bottom loop and walked it to one side. The Old Man stepped through and waited for the Boy to repeat the procedure in reverse. When he was done, they walked on toward the house as the sun set behind them.
“We see lots of deer tracks behind the back pond,” the Boy said after a while, “but we never see any deer. If they only move around in the middle of the night, how do they get enough food to live on?”
“When there are plenty things growing, they don’t have any trouble,” The Old Man said. “This time of year, they do have to move in the daylight some no matter how much pressure they get. That’s a big part of why the last week or two of deer season is so productive. You’ve read a lot about big bucks running around insensible during the rut, but that only lasts a couple weeks at most, and you’re in school or asleep during most of those hours anyway. By the time the middle of February rolls around though, all the acorns have been gone a long time, and they’ve eaten most of whatever was growing green down to the mud. At this time of year, it takes them a while to find enough fodder to get enough to eat.
“We don’t see them while we’re walking back there because they hear us coming.”
“That’s why there’s no spot-and-stalk whitetail hunting like there is for mule deer and elk,” the Boy said.
“Not in the South, anyway,” the Old Man said. “They’re hunted so much here, any tolerance they have for seeing or hearing people is long gone. Lots of big game animals will put up with seeing people some, though. They’ll even put up with hearing people just a little bit. In a lot of places, they're not around enough people to be overly wary of them.
“Any big game animal that smells people will be gone, though. That’s true with elk or mule deer. It’s true with plains game over in Africa and stag down in New Zealand for that matter, I’m sure, though I’ve never tested it out.
“It's true no matter how few people they've ever encountered, or even if they've never encountered any. They know a predator when they smell one.
"Scent memory is one of the most powerful connections to the world our minds have. I imagine it’s true with critters, too.”
The Boy started to object, then caught himself. When he’d dragged the wire gate open and closed, he'd broken the stems on the overgrowth of weeds covering the bottom strand. Their faint scent took him instantly to a hot summer's day. In an instant he could feel the sun on his shoulder and beads of sweat dripping from his nose. It was powerful and immediate and real.
"It's too bad folks can't smell things that are bad for them and react just as quickly," the Boy said.
"I guess that's just the price of modern convenience," the Old Man said. "Instead of being instinctive, you have to be smart instead."
He looked at the Boy for a long moment, then smiled.
"Good thing there aren't many big predators around here," he grinned.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.