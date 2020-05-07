Tupelo • Having to shut down manufacturing plants for several weeks worldwide during the coronavirus pandemic has affected Cooper Tire’s first-quarter results.
The Findlay, Ohio-based tire manufacturer reported a net loss of $12 million, or 23 cents per share. A year ago, Cooper posted a $7 million profit, or 14 cents a share.
With the plants closed, Cooper sold 15.8% fewer tires compared to a year ago. That led to sales falling 14.1% to $532 million.
Plants in the U.S., China and Serbia have reopened, while plants in Mexico and the United Kingdom remain closed.
The company saw an operating loss of $6 million, or 1.2% of sales during the quarter, compared to a operating profit of $26 million, or 4.3% of sales in the year-ago quarter.
The operating results for this period include $11 million in restructuring charges related to Cooper’s now wholly owned plant in Mexico.
“Cooper’s priorities during this unprecedented time have continued to be the health and safety of our employees, responsibilities to our broader communities, and commitments to our customers as well as all other key stakeholders. I am exceedingly proud of how Cooper employees around the globe, driven by our purpose, mission and values, have risen to the challenges,” said Cooper President and CEO Brad Hughes.
“Overall, we believe Cooper is in a good position to benefit when the economy recovers. Over the past two years, we have transformed our company into a consumer driven organization with Cooper products now more available where consumers want to buy tires.”