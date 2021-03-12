Year-by-year results for the Corinth Warriors since 1945-46.

(#-One Tie; $-State Champions; R-State Runners-up)

Year;Coach;W;L

2020-2021;Keith Green;14;8

2019-2020;Keith Greene;17;14

2018-2019;Keith Greene;11;20

2017-2018;Keith Greene-R;23;10

2016-2017;Keith Greene;21;10

2015-2016;Keith Greene$;29;2

2014-2015;Keith Greene;25;8

2013-2014;Keith Greene;23;6

2012-2013;Keith Greene-R;27;8

2011-2012;Keith Greene-R;29;6

2010-2011;Keith Greene-R;30;5

2009-2010;Keith Greene;25;7

2008-2009;Keith Greene;30;5

2007-2008;Keith Greene;15;16

2006-2007;Keith Greene;15;17

2005-2006;Keith Greene;14;16

2004-2005;David Robbins;27;8

2003-2004;David Robbins;14;14

2002-2003;David Robbins-R;30;5

2001-2002;David Robbins$;29;3

2000-2001;David Robbins;25;6

1999-2000;David Robbins$;30;8

1998-1999;David Robbins;13;16

1997-1998;David Robbins;6;24

1996-1997;David Robbins;16;15

1995-1996;David Robbins;20;10

1994-1995;David Robbins;23;9

1993-1994;David Robbins;30;7

1992-1993;David Robbins$;36;5

1991-1992;David Robbins;11;17

1990-1991;Johnny Mitchell;31;7

1989-1990;Johnny Mitchell$;36;3

1988-1989;Johnny Mitchell$;35;3

1987-1988;Johnny Mitchell-R;31;7

1986-1987;Johnny Mitchell;11;14

1985-1986;Johnny Mitchell;22;10

1984-1985;Johnny Mitchell;26;9

1983-1984;Johnny Mitchell;15;11

1982-1983;Scott Dyson;18;14

1981-1982;Scott Dyson;12;14

1980-1981;Scott Dyson;16;10

1979-1980;Jim Horton;15;10

1978-1979;Jim Horton;21;7

1977-1978;Jim Horton;24;7

1976-1977;Jim Horton;21;6

1975-1976;Jim Horton;19;11

1974-1975;Jim Horton;16;13

1973-1974;Jim Horton;22;8

1972-1973;Jim Horton;31;8

1971-1972;Jim Horton;8;16

1970-1971;Jim Horton;18;15

1969-1970;Jim Horton-R;24;12

1968-1969;Jim Horton;20;8

1967-1968;Jim Horton;8;15

1966-1967;Jim Horton;19;7

1965-1966;Johnny Plummer;11;12

1964-1965;Johnny Plummer;13;13

1963-1964;Johnny Plummer;7;19

1962-1963;Johnny Plummer;20;10

1961-1962;Johnny Plummer;18;6

1960-1961;Johnny Plummer;10;18

1959-1960;Wade Lindsey;19;11

1958-1959;Wade Lindsey;22;18

1957-1958;Gerald Caveness;22;#12

1956-1957;Gerald Caveness;14;15

1955-1956;Harold Wesson;13;12

1954-1955;Chick Reese;13;10

1953-1954;Chick Reese;10;15

1952-1953;Chick Reese;10;14

1951-1952;Chick Reese;18;8

1950-1951;Chick Reese;11;13

1949-1950;Chick Reese;15;11

1948-1949;C.C. Pyle;12;7

1947-1948;Herman Snyder;9;8

1946-1947;Roy Biggers;8;8

1945-1946;Roy Biggers;9;7

