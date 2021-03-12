Year-by-year results for the Corinth Warriors since 1945-46.
(#-One Tie; $-State Champions; R-State Runners-up)
Year;Coach;W;L
2020-2021;Keith Green;14;8
2019-2020;Keith Greene;17;14
2018-2019;Keith Greene;11;20
2017-2018;Keith Greene-R;23;10
2016-2017;Keith Greene;21;10
2015-2016;Keith Greene$;29;2
2014-2015;Keith Greene;25;8
2013-2014;Keith Greene;23;6
2012-2013;Keith Greene-R;27;8
2011-2012;Keith Greene-R;29;6
2010-2011;Keith Greene-R;30;5
2009-2010;Keith Greene;25;7
2008-2009;Keith Greene;30;5
2007-2008;Keith Greene;15;16
2006-2007;Keith Greene;15;17
2005-2006;Keith Greene;14;16
2004-2005;David Robbins;27;8
2003-2004;David Robbins;14;14
2002-2003;David Robbins-R;30;5
2001-2002;David Robbins$;29;3
2000-2001;David Robbins;25;6
1999-2000;David Robbins$;30;8
1998-1999;David Robbins;13;16
1997-1998;David Robbins;6;24
1996-1997;David Robbins;16;15
1995-1996;David Robbins;20;10
1994-1995;David Robbins;23;9
1993-1994;David Robbins;30;7
1992-1993;David Robbins$;36;5
1991-1992;David Robbins;11;17
1990-1991;Johnny Mitchell;31;7
1989-1990;Johnny Mitchell$;36;3
1988-1989;Johnny Mitchell$;35;3
1987-1988;Johnny Mitchell-R;31;7
1986-1987;Johnny Mitchell;11;14
1985-1986;Johnny Mitchell;22;10
1984-1985;Johnny Mitchell;26;9
1983-1984;Johnny Mitchell;15;11
1982-1983;Scott Dyson;18;14
1981-1982;Scott Dyson;12;14
1980-1981;Scott Dyson;16;10
1979-1980;Jim Horton;15;10
1978-1979;Jim Horton;21;7
1977-1978;Jim Horton;24;7
1976-1977;Jim Horton;21;6
1975-1976;Jim Horton;19;11
1974-1975;Jim Horton;16;13
1973-1974;Jim Horton;22;8
1972-1973;Jim Horton;31;8
1971-1972;Jim Horton;8;16
1970-1971;Jim Horton;18;15
1969-1970;Jim Horton-R;24;12
1968-1969;Jim Horton;20;8
1967-1968;Jim Horton;8;15
1966-1967;Jim Horton;19;7
1965-1966;Johnny Plummer;11;12
1964-1965;Johnny Plummer;13;13
1963-1964;Johnny Plummer;7;19
1962-1963;Johnny Plummer;20;10
1961-1962;Johnny Plummer;18;6
1960-1961;Johnny Plummer;10;18
1959-1960;Wade Lindsey;19;11
1958-1959;Wade Lindsey;22;18
1957-1958;Gerald Caveness;22;#12
1956-1957;Gerald Caveness;14;15
1955-1956;Harold Wesson;13;12
1954-1955;Chick Reese;13;10
1953-1954;Chick Reese;10;15
1952-1953;Chick Reese;10;14
1951-1952;Chick Reese;18;8
1950-1951;Chick Reese;11;13
1949-1950;Chick Reese;15;11
1948-1949;C.C. Pyle;12;7
1947-1948;Herman Snyder;9;8
1946-1947;Roy Biggers;8;8
1945-1946;Roy Biggers;9;7