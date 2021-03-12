Coach;Yrs.;Gms.;Won;Lost;Win %
Keith Greene;16;505;347;158;.687
David Robbins;14;457;310;147;.678
Jim Horton;14;409;266;143;.650
Johnny Mitchell-1;8;273;209;64;.766
Johnny Plummer;6;157;79;78;.503
Chick Reese;6;148;77;71;.520
Scott Dyson;3;82;44;38;.537
Wade Lindsey;2;70;41;29;.586
Gerald Caveness;2;64#;36;27;.570
Roy Biggers;2;32;17;15;.531
Harold Wesson;1;25;13;12;.520
C.C. Pyle;1;19;12;7;.632
Herman Snyder;1;17;9;8;.529
Marty Walker-2;-;1;1;0;1.0000
# 1 tie
1-Reflects 2 wins as acting head coach for Dyson in 1982-83 season
2-Reflects 1 win as acting head coach for Greene in 2011-12 season
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (6)
Robbins 3, Mitchell 2, Greene
ALCORN CO. TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS (45)
Greene 13, Horton 11, Robbins 9, Mitchell 5, Plummer 3, Lindsey 2, Dyson, Caveness
30-WIN SEASONS (11)
Robbins 4, Mitchell 4, Greene 2, Horton
20-WIN SEASONS (35)
Greene 10 (consecutively), Robbins 9, Horton 7, Mitchell 6, Plummer, Lindsey, Caveness
CONSECUTIVE WINNING SEASONS
Greene 10, Horton 8, Robbins 5, Robbins 4, Mitchell 4