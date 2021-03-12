Coach;Yrs.;Gms.;Won;Lost;Win %

Keith Greene;16;505;347;158;.687

David Robbins;14;457;310;147;.678

Jim Horton;14;409;266;143;.650

Johnny Mitchell-1;8;273;209;64;.766

Johnny Plummer;6;157;79;78;.503

Chick Reese;6;148;77;71;.520

Scott Dyson;3;82;44;38;.537

Wade Lindsey;2;70;41;29;.586

Gerald Caveness;2;64#;36;27;.570

Roy Biggers;2;32;17;15;.531

Harold Wesson;1;25;13;12;.520

C.C. Pyle;1;19;12;7;.632

Herman Snyder;1;17;9;8;.529

Marty Walker-2;-;1;1;0;1.0000

# 1 tie

1-Reflects 2 wins as acting head coach for Dyson in 1982-83 season

2-Reflects 1 win as acting head coach for Greene in 2011-12 season

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (6)

Robbins 3, Mitchell 2, Greene

ALCORN CO. TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS (45)

Greene 13, Horton 11, Robbins 9, Mitchell 5, Plummer 3, Lindsey 2, Dyson, Caveness

30-WIN SEASONS (11)

Robbins 4, Mitchell 4, Greene 2, Horton

20-WIN SEASONS (35)

Greene 10 (consecutively), Robbins 9, Horton 7, Mitchell 6, Plummer, Lindsey, Caveness

CONSECUTIVE WINNING SEASONS

Greene 10, Horton 8, Robbins 5, Robbins 4, Mitchell 4

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus