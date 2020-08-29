CORINTH WARRIORS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-4A
2019 record: 14-1, 4-0 (won 4A state championship)
Head coach: Todd Lowery (5th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cayden Betts, RB/CB, Sr.
• Top returning rusher with 713 yards, 10 TDs; made 4 INTs on defense.
Nazarius Jones, RB/DB, Sr.
• Rushed for 578 yards, 5 TDs; made 50 tackles on defense.
Brandon Pham, LB, Sr.
• Recorded 51 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Corinth has improved each season under Todd Lowery, whose record is 36-17 in four years. Last year’s state championship was the first in program history.
OFFENSE
Corinth will have a different type of quarterback running its Wing-T offense this fall. Whereas D.T. Sheffield was a runner who occasionally threw, Brawner Cregeen (So.) is a natural pocket passer with a strong arm. But he can run, too.
A pair of experienced running backs return in Cayden Betts (Sr.) and Nazarius Jones (Sr.). They rushed for a combined 1,291 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. Chris Rodgers (So.) will also get carries.
Braxton Curlee (Sr.) and Drew Williams (So.) will take on big roles at receiver. And Q Wimsatt (Sr.), a basketball player, has come out for the team and could be a difference-maker.
Three starters return to the offensive line, and they’re all seniors: Parker Little, Jonathan Shanks and Dominick Singleton.
DEFENSE
Corinth’s one big question mark on defense comes up front. Singleton will play nose tackle, while Little will line up at defensive end.
Lowery loves his linebacker group, led by Betts at the hybrid “Warrior” position. That role was filled last season by Carter Bonds, the 2019 Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year.
Jay Cummings (So.) and Brandon Pham (Sr.) are also back.
Christian Barber (Sr.) and Curlee are the likely cornerbacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Cregeen has a strong leg, too, and will likely handle the punting and kicking duties.
Betts, Jones and Rodgers will all return kicks.
X-FACTOR
If Cregeen pans out like Lowery believes he will, Corinth should be able to contend for another state title.
COACH SPEAK
“Our motto, what’s going on the backs of our shirts is, ‘Same dream, same goal.’ Last year’s football team is not this year’s football team.” – Todd Lowery
Brad Locke